× 2-year-old boy crawls through doggie door at NC home, falls into swimming pool and drowns

HOPE MILLS, N.C. – A 2-year-old boy died after crawling through the doggie door at his North Carolina home and falling into a backyard swimming pool.

WTVD reported that Jacob Hoagland got outside through a doggie door Thursday morning and fell into an above-ground pool that was attached to the Hope Mills house by a deck.

Authorities said the child’s father was doing CPR when deputies arrived. Deputies then started doing CPR until EMS arrived.

The child was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“When you own a swimming pool, you need to take every precaution that you can,” said Sergeant Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, according to WTVD. “The county says you have to have a 48-inch fence. If you have doors exiting out to the swimming pool, you need to have alarms on them.”

The Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services are investigating. No charges have been filed.