2 Lexington restaurants make National Geographic's list of best barbecue in the country

Two barbecue restaurants in Lexington are among the best in the country, according to National Geographic.

The magazine recently published a list of the best barbecue in America and North Carolina was one of several places featured.

National Geographic recommended four restaurants in the Tar Heel state. Two of them are in Lexington — Barb-B-Q Center and Lexington Barbecue.

“North Carolina is one of the pillars of the barbecue world,” says Vaughn. The state sets the standard for whole hog cooking. Order pulled pork with the area’s vinegar-based sauce (but the side of the state you’re on will determine the vinegar-to-ketchup ratio),” the article stated.

Picnic in Durham and Buxton Hall in Asheville were also recommended.