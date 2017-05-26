× West Davidson High School volunteer charged with embezzlement

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A West Davidson High School volunteer is accused of embezzling money from the school’s band and choral association, according to a press release.

On Nov. 7, 2016, Michael Hinkle, president of the West Davidson High School Band and Choral Association, reported that his organization had been the victim of an embezzlement.

He said one of the volunteers, 44-year-old Jamey Allen Ballew, had kept money from the concession stand sales at one of the school’s football games during the 2016 season.

Ballew was charged with one count of embezzlement and placed in the Davidson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

He has an Aug. 7 court date.