Video shows man unplugging bounce house at 1-year-old’s birthday party

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A 1-year-old's birthday quickly went from fun to panic for parents, according to WPEC.

Video shows a bounce house losing air, and collapsing when more than a dozen kids – ranging in age from 2 to 3 -- were playing on it.

"We were very nervous, and we were very worried about the kids because it was extremely hot, and they were trapped inside the bounce house,” said Deborah Romero, a mother at the party.

Romero says parents rushed over to help.

"We couldn't really reach for all the kids, and we unfortunately had to pull one of the kids through the leg,” she said.

Romero says a family member followed the cord from the bounce house and noticed it was unplugged. She said someone could have been badly hurt.

Romero says the family looked at surveillance video footage and noticed an unknown man in his 60s walking over to look at the party and standing by the fence for a few seconds.

Then he walks back and unplugs the bounce house, and walks back across the street.

Romero says she doesn't know who the man is in the video and called police.

A police spokesperson said officers canvassed the area and knocked on doors, and the man in the video was never identified.

It puzzles Romero as to why someone would do this at her child's birthday party.

"Maybe think things through before he does them because this is something that could have hurt the kids really, really badly,” she said.