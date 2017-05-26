Shelter dog featured in heartbreaking photo finds forever home

SAN DIEGO — The dog featured in a heartbreaking photo at an animal shelter is safe, thanks to North County, California, residents who made it their mission to find her a home.

The image of Electra, a dog who was left at Pomona’s Inland Valley Humane Society, was shared on Facebook by Lolys Menchaka on May 17. The picture was also shared on the Solana Beach Next Door app.

“Electra represents the face os (sic) sadness and reality in the shelters,” Menchaka wrote in her post about the pit bull-terrier mix.

But Electra’s story has a happy ending.

The foster mom who’s been giving Electra tender loving care in Carlsbad, Adriane Silvano, decided to adopt her.

Source: KGTV