Senior’s guide dog gets photo in school yearbook

CYPRESS, Texas -- The guide dog a Texas high school senior is helping train was given the space directly beside her in the school's yearbook.

Last year, Julia Smith took on the task of training a guide dog for the blind, KTRK reports. The Labrador retriever, named Nyland, has been going to school with Smith and has been a big hit among classmates.

"As soon as the bell rings, he jumps up because he knows it's time to go. During actual class time, he's not a disturbance. He just sleeps under my desk," Smith said. "As soon as his vest comes off and he's back to being a normal dog, he's a wild child."

Nyland was able to get a side-by-side photo with Smith in the yearbook and his own personal school ID badge.

The Labrador retriever is expected to stay with Smith until July when he will be fully trained.

"We've all grown really attached to him so parting ways is going to be really hard," mother Michelle Smith told the station.

On Friday, the two will walk across the stage at graduation.