SC man who kept woman chained up pleads guilty to killing 7

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man who admitted to killing seven people over nearly 13 years while also running a successful real estate business has pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, WSOC reports.

Todd Kohlhepp accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for life without parole. Prosecutors could have sought the death penalty against Kohlhepp, who was arrested in November after investigators rescued a woman chained inside a container on his property for more than two months.

Kohlhepp admitted killing four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003 after becoming enraged by something the shop owner said.

He also killed a husband and wife doing work on his Spartanburg County property in 2015 and the boyfriend of the woman chained in the container.