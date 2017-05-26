Photos appear to show teens in SC pouring beer down baby alligator’s mouth

SMH.

Officers looking into Snapchat photos of young alligator forced to drink beer > https://t.co/TvZy5qeUGx pic.twitter.com/JNIHSVg0iJ — Ashlea Kosikowski (@AshleaOnAir) May 26, 2017

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. – Photos posted to social media appear to show a group of teenagers in South Carolina pouring beer down a baby alligator’s mouth.

The Island Packet reported that the incident was recently recorded on Snapchat and then several of the screenshots were posted to Facebook.

The images appear to show the teenagers pouring beer down the alligator’s throat, blowing smoke in the animal’s mouth and drinking beer poured down the alligator’s tail.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident and will not issue a statement until the investigation is complete, according to a DNR spokesperson.

It’s against South Carolina state law to feed an alligator or entice it with food. Violators could face a $200 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

It’s also against the law to hunt or take an alligator without a permit. Violators could be fined up to $2,500 or be jailed for up to 30 days.