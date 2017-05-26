People in Eden still recovering from EF1 tornado 3 weeks ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Just three weeks ago people in Eden were dealing with the aftermath of an EF1 tornado.

"It was devastating and I didn't know what to do," said Kristi Ratliff, manager of Red River Grill. "We had to replace the carpet, the roof, the door outside and just some hardcore cleaning."

The restaurant reopened this week though repairs are still needed to part of the building.

"You don't know where to begin, just start small and keep going," is the advice Ratliff gives to those cleaning up from the latest tornado to hit the area. "Just do it one piece at a time so it doesn't overwhelm you."

The long-term affects from a tornado can take some time.

"We got our confidence back, you know," said Samantha Rogers. "But now every storm that hits us its like, 'Is it going to be another tornado?'"