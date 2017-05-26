Partial Hospitalization: An Option for Young Adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Early adulthood is normally a time of transition and growth as individuals learn to be more independent and self-sufficient. It can also be a very stressful time as they enter college and take on more responsibility, including learning to handle life’s hardships. For those individuals who are struggling with intense feelings of stress or anxiety during this time, whether for the first time or if they have a history of mental illness, Cone Health Behavioral Health has created a program to help be successful. In Greensboro, young adults from ages 18 – 26 can utilize the partial hospitalization program which is an intensive, outpatient treatment option that helps break the cyclical nature of mental illness crises by giving patients the skills they need to get well and stay well.

At Cone Health, the partial hospitalization program is designed to help individuals avoid hospitalization for mental illness or act as a stepping stone to help them return to the community after a hospitalization. Individuals in the program live at home or on campus and visit the Behavioral Health Hospital from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each weekday for two to three weeks. During this time, patients participate in a group setting to receive:

• Therapy, which aims to help you develop coping skills, healthy thinking and calming techniques to help manage emotions

• Occupational therapy

• Education on reducing your risk of a mental health crisis

• Guidance about managing medications

• Patients may also participate in other interactive activities like art, recreational therapy, and gentle yoga

Early prevention of hospitalization is ideal, but Cone Health’s ultimate goal is to stabilize and teach young adults to manage their wellness for the rest of their lives. To find out if this program is right for you, call 336-832-9800 and schedule a time to talk a specialist. They’ll assess your situation and connect you with the care that will be best for you, whether it’s the partial hospitalization program or other local resources.

At Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, our team of highly skilled psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, counselors, social workers, nurses and therapists work to ensure each patient’s recovery from a wide range of life’s difficulties. Our staff is committed to providing each patient with confidential care that fits his or her specific lifestyle.

Spokesperson Background:

Jenny Edminson is a licensed clinical social worker and counselor at Cone Health’s Behavioral Health Partial Hospitalization Program. She received a Bachelor of Arts in women’s studies and English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her Master’s of Social Work through the Joint Master of Social Work Program between North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.