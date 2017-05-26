NC Zoo’s new ocelot sculpture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo has a new ocelot sculpture that sits in front of the exhibit.

The sculpture is Brian Brown's first publicly displayed piece of work.

"It's almost surreal right now, I think it will take a little time for it to settle in for me," he said.

Brian didn't know much about these cat creatures when he started working on the bronze sculpture -- so he spent hours researching them.

When it came time to put his name on the sculpture, he asked the zoo if he could add a dedication to his dad who passed away about a decade ago from cancer.

Now, he hopes others will find joy in seeing the artwork for years to come.