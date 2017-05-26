× Man shot, killed at Winston-Salem apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem Thursday evening, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 940 Manly Street at 8:34 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 35-year-old Shawn Ray Baldwin in the apartment complex’s parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.