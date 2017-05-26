Man breaks into barbecue restaurant, falls through ceiling, cooks dinner

JACKSON, Miss. – A man broke into a barbecue restaurant in Mississippi and made himself dinner.

E & L Barbeque in Jackson posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Wednesday, caller the alleged crook an “amateur.”

The restaurant said the suspect fell through multiple areas of their ceiling and crawled around the floor like he was in “Mission Impossible.”

“He tried to bust our security monitor, but wasn’t smart enough to bust the hard drive where all the evidence is stored,” the post read. “This is not the model you want to follow if you want to successfully rob a business!”

Authorities are still looking for the suspect.