Man allegedly bit flight attendant before jumping out of plane in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is accused of jumping out of an American Airlines plane Thursday onto the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas Airport, WSOC reports.

The incident was reported on American Airlines flight 5242 from Charlotte to New Bern, according to a federal complaint.

Tun Lon Sein got out of his seat, went to the main aircraft door and tried to open it, reports say. The flight attendant and two other passengers got out of their seats and attempted to get Sein to return to his seat.

Sein then allegedly bit the flight attendant’s hand before opening the galley service door and jumping onto the tarmac.

An airport ramp worker and a Charlotte airport operations staff member went to the tarmac and stopped Sein from running onto the taxiway. Sein was escorted back to the terminal and taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Sein spoke little to no English, but circumstances leading up to the event showed that he understood the directions of the flight attendant, documents say.

Sein is facing federal charges and appeared in court Friday morning.