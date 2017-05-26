× Juvenile hit by van, injured in Kernersville; driver of van was also a juvenile

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A juvenile was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening in Kernersville, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

The crash happened at 5:13 p.m. at The Fourth of July Park, located at 702 W. Mountain St.

A juvenile was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van and lost control of the vehicle, the release said. The van traveled onto a sidewalk and hit a juvenile pedestrian, traffic sign and tree.

The juvenile that was hit by the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was taken from the scene by a legal guardian, the release said.

Kernersville police did not say if the driver of the van was injured.

Because of the ages of the two juveniles, no names will be released.