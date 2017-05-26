High Point farm offers guests chance to save butterflies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- When it comes to monarch butterflies, Nora and Brandon Akers, of All-A-Flutter Farm have a lot to share.

Sure, butterflies are pretty, but they are also key to pollinating crops and flowers -- and at All-A-Flutter, the more the merrier.

It turns out the monarch butterfly population has been steadily declining for the last decade because their habitats are being destroyed.

"Monarchs are hovering just above the endangered species list, right there with honey bees, so it is imperative that we do everything we can to help the population, and one of the main things you can do is plant milkweed so they can have somewhere to lay their eggs."

The Akers have a one-two punch of their own, offering guests a chance to enjoy their beautiful butterflies and do something to save them.

