Greensboro Marine to stand at attention on Memorial Day again

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Last Memorial Day, FOX8 did a story on U.S. Marine and Former Greensboro Assistant Fire Chief Skip Nix, who stood on the side of Wendover Avenue in Greensboro saluting fallen service members.

The story was posted again on Facebook, leading up to the Memorial Day holiday and spread across the country. It has more than 1,500,000 views, 60,000 shares, 30,000 reactions and 2,000 comments.

We spoke with Nix, who says he is surprised by the magnitude of the reaction, and doesn't want any special attention.

Instead, he wants people to remember the sacrifice of service members, what Memorial Day is really about.

"Skip Nix has put on a uniform and stood on a corner, I didn't get shot at and I didn't get killed in combat but there was a lot of people who did and that's who we need to remember," Nix said.​

Nix will be back out on West Wendover Avenue this Memorial Day paying tribute to all our fallen heroes and their families.