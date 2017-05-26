Crash involving 2 Greensboro police vehicles temporarily closes portion of Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A crash involving two Greensboro police vehicles has temporarily closed a portion of Elm-Eugene Street.

The wreck happened Friday afternoon and prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of Elm-Eugene Street at Florida Street.

Minor injuries were reported, but it remains uncertain if any officers were hurt.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.

Drivers on Friday afternoon are asked to avoid the area of the crash.