× Body found in field believed to be that of missing NC Uber driver

ROCK HILL, N.C. — Police believe a body found in a field in Rock Hill is believed to be that of missing North Carolina Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s homicide unit located a man’s body in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and believe it is Medina-Chevez. The body hasn’t been positively identified.

Charlotte police Maj. Cam Selvey said investigators developed information that led to the search in that area. Selvey said authorities believe it is Medina-Chevez based on the clothing found on the body and the physical description.

“We were hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and unfortunately we have come across the worst,” Selvey said.

Medina-Chevez, 44, was reported missing at 10:47 a.m. Sunday after he never returned home.

Homicide detectives determined that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. On Monday, detectives drove to Maryland to continue their investigation and were notified around 11:50 p.m. that authorities received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Maryland Transit Authority and Maryland State Police stopped the SUV and detained four people who were inside it. Two of those occupants were released without being charged.

The occupants in custody were identified as Diontray Adams and James Stevens.

Adams and Stevens were taken to a local police station to be interviewed by Charlotte police detectives. Adams, 25, has been charged with financial credit card fraud along with outstanding Maryland warrants, while Stevens, 20, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Selvey said once officials are able to positively identify the body, Adams and Stevens will be charged in Medina-Chevez’ death.