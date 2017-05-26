7th-grade student receives ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ certificate from teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- A group of Texas teachers are being disciplined after they allegedly gave a seventh-grade student a certificate naming her "most likely to become a terrorist," according to KHOU.

Lizeth Villanueva received the certificate this weekend from a teacher at Anthony Aguirre Junior High during a mock awards ceremony. She was given the certificate just a day after the Manchester arena attack in England, The Washington Post reported.

Villanueva says that while one teacher handed out the award, other teachers just watched and laughed.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings," Lizeth told KHOU. “She was laughing about it.”

Lizeth’s mother, Ena Hernandez, was furious when she saw the mock award.

“It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” Hernandez said. “It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.”

The school district released a statement apologizing for the teacher's actions:

"The Channelview ISD Administration would like to apologize for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom. Channelview ISD would like to assure all students, parents and community members that these award statements and ideals are not representative of the district’s vision, mission and educational goals for our students. "The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation."