2 suspects face murder, kidnapping charges in connection to missing Uber driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men who were arrested in connection to a missing Uber driver are now facing kidnapping and murder charges.

WBTV reported that Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, face charges in connection to the disappearance and death of 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.

Medina-Chevez’s body was found Thursday in a wooded area of Rock Hill with the hands and legs bound with duct tape, according to WBTV.

Medina-Chevez, 44, was reported missing at 10:47 a.m. Sunday after he never returned home.

Homicide detectives determined that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. On Monday, detectives drove to Maryland to continue their investigation and were notified around 11:50 p.m. that authorities received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Maryland Transit Authority and Maryland State Police stopped the SUV and detained four people who were inside it.

Adams and Stevens were two of the passengers.

Adams was originally charged with financial credit card fraud along with outstanding Maryland warrants. Stevens had been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.