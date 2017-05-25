× UNC, Larry Fedora agree on contract through 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina announced a contract extension for head football coach Larry Fedora through the 2022 season.

“We are pleased that the Board of Trustees has approved the terms of Coach Fedora’s contract, which will allow him to continue our football program’s success into the next decade,” UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a press release. “Under his leadership, our student-athletes are succeeding in the classroom, contributing positively to our community – and competing for championships. We know this was a lengthy process, but we wanted to make sure the terms were appropriate for both Coach Fedora and the University.”

In five seasons at North Carolina, Fedora has a record of 40-25 and 26-14 in the ACC. He led the school to four straight bowl games.

The team also went to the ACC Championship game in 2015, eventually losing to Clemson.

Fedora’s .813 winning percentage in conference games (13-3) over the past two seasons ranks in the top six nationally among Power 5 schools.

“I enjoy coaching at the University of North Carolina and I appreciate the trust Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham have shown in the leadership of our program,” Fedora said. “Our staff and players have worked diligently over the last five years to build a program that encompasses all aspects of the student-athlete experience, while simultaneously achieving success on the field.”