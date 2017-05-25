× National Weather Service officials confirm tornado in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched ground Wednesday in Yadkinville.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether the tornado was the one that swept through Courtney Elementary Shool and heavily damaged the gymnasium and athletic field.

Officials tell FOX8’s Kim Wynne there were 35 people — 20 staff and 15 students, for an after-school program — at the school sustained damage at 4:28 p.m. They took shelter and no injuries were reported.

About 10 homes on Baity Road, near Courtney Elementary School, were damaged.

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County was also damaged by the storms.

Multiple mobile homes in Stokes County on Cliff View Drive near King had varying degrees of damage.