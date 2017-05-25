SkyView8 video shows tornado damage to Courtney Elementary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- SkyView8 captured a better look at the damage to Courtney Elementary School in Yadkin County following a tornado Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado hit at 4:28 p.m. and blasted a hole through the school's gymnasium. There were 35 people -- 20 staff and 15 students, for an after-school program -- at the school when it hit. They took shelter and no injuries were reported.

Two school buses were also damaged, as well as some mobile classrooms.

About 10 homes on Baity Road, near Courtney Elementary School, were damaged.

The school is closed on Thursday.