Police catch pigeon with backpack full of drugs

ABDALI, Kuwait — A pigeon carrying drugs in a tiny backpack was captured by customs officials in Kuwait, the BBC reports, citing Kuwait newspaper al-Rai.

A total of 178 ketamine pills were found in the fabric pocket attached to the bird’s back.

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

The bird was caught near the customs building in Abdali, which is close to the border with Iraq.

Abdullah Fahmi told the BBC that officials were aware pigeons were being used to smuggle drugs but this was the first time they had caught one in the act.

Law enforcement in other parts of the world, such as in Costa Rica in 2015 and in Columbia in 2011, have caught pigeons being used to smuggle drugs, the BBC reports.

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries due to their “homing” ability.