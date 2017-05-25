Plans to keep your children entertained on a road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all sang our fair share of road trip songs but think about planning some extra activities to keep your kids entertained.

Before you leave, fill a backpack with their favorite books or games -- and bring plenty of snacks.

Planning ahead can reduce the number of fast food stops along the way and save you money.

On long trips, everyone can get a little restless -- especially our little ones, so make sure you plan your route with scheduled stops.

You can research neat attractions or parks that are right off the highway.

It'll give your family time to stretch their legs and you may find something new to visit in the future.

The main thing is to remember to have fun and create lasting memories.