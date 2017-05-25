National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Stokes County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down five miles northeast of East Bend in Stokes County on Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at 4:52 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 125 mph, according to the NWS.

At one point, the tornado was about a half-mile wide and the path length was 15.3 miles.

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County sustained damage in the storms yesterday. More than 1,000 trees were taken down at the camp and multiple buildings were damaged, two severely.

Val Elliott, the executive director for the camp says he doesn't know exactly when the damages will be completely fixed, but he did say they are still planning on having summer camp.

Multiple mobile homes off Cliff View Drive had varying degrees of damage as well.