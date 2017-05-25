× National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. – The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched ground in Davie County on Wednesday afternoon.

The tornado touched down at about 4 p.m. about three miles south southeast of the Courtney community in Yadkin County and reached speeds of about 115 mph.

The tornado was about 100 yards wide at one point and traveled about two miles.

There were no fatalities, but one injury was reported, according to the National Weather Service.