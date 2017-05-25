× Man accused of hiding in ex-girlfriend’s attic, attacking her

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 21-year-old Louisiana man is accused of living in his ex-girlfriend’s attic before attacking her as she guarded a young child.

On May 3, deputies say Taylor Broussard came into the woman’s home and got into an argument with her, WWL reports.

While she shielded the child, the suspect began to hit her with his fists before pulling out a knife and threatening her.

He then went through her room, slashing her bed sheets, cutting through her mattress and breaking other items in the room.

The victim and the child were able to get away and call for help, deputies say.

When deputies arrived, they found bedding, water bottles, food and plastic bottles filled with urine in the attic. The discovery led them to believe Broussard had been hiding inside the woman’s home and stalking her.

On Wednesday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Broussard had been arrested.

He is being charged with two counts of staking, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, home invasion, and simple criminal damage to property.