Hardworking 11-year-old NC boy surprised with lawn mower to start his own business

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- An 11-year-old is thanking a local business for surprising him with a gift that will help him start his own business this summer, WTVD reports.

“I’m getting older, so I have to find something to do,” Gadson said. “I can’t just sit in the house and play all my life. I have to get outside and do something at least.”

The boy loves to fix things and has repaired his dad's motorcycle and cuts the grass for his church.

He asked a local lawn care business if he could join their team but was turned down.

“If I can’t find a job, I’m going to make a job,” said Gadson.

That's when he asked the business if they could help him find a used lawn mower so he could mow lawns over the summer.

A local repairman learned about Gadson and wanted to help his cause.

“I just admired him for trying,” said William Moss, owner of Moss Small Engine Repair. “Most kids nowadays don’t want to do things like that.”

Moss and his wife bought the young boy a brand new lawn mower, weed whacker and gas cans to help him launch his small business.

"I was going to fall out crying," Q'yaron told WTVD. "I just want them to know I'm very thankful to have everything that I have now, and God bless them all."

Lawn company gives 11-year-old who wanted a job his own lawnmower. "If I can't find a job, I'm gonna make a job." https://t.co/T1RSzSr4Yg pic.twitter.com/6XbXroIHyo — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017