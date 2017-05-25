Greensboro high school student works with lawmakers to improve education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- French class at Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro allows Abigail Mercer to expand her horizons -- but it's volunteering that keeps her grounded.

"Not only does it give back to the community, but it also strengthens your soul a lot," she said. "So when you see people you know who are less privileged than you or needs more help, it kind of humbles you and everything like that."

This year she was offered ideas to better education for North Carolina high schoolers.

So, when Representatives Cecil Brockman and John Hardister asked students to help them draft a bill, the 17-year-old senior answered.

"The parts included in the bill I suggested were reforming civics and economics that are taught in high school to kind of make it more adaptable to everyday life."

