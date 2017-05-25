Greensboro family rescues groundhogs during storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With all the difficult stories about homes being damaged in the recent storms, it's nice to see one about preservation.

Lindsey Whitlatch and her daughter Kate found some groundhogs in Latham Park in Greensboro during the storms.

“We were on our way home from school and we saw a little baby groundhog running around in the woods near our house and we looked closer and we saw there were a bunch of babies,” Kate Whitlatch said.

The family was able to rescue the groundhogs and save them from flooding.

“We realized that they were all shaking and shivering because they were cold and they were too small to be out there on their own,” Lindsey Whitlatch said.