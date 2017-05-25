Fourth-grade teacher pleads guilty to kissing 10-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: video includes content that people may find inappropriate

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A fourth-grade Florida teacher pleaded guilty to kissing a 10-year-old boy after he and his sister went to his classroom to get gummy bears.

A recently released 11-second video shows the boy standing at 28-year-old Brian Kornbluth's desk before leaning over for a kiss on the lips, WPEC reports.

The Somerset Academy charter school teacher was arrested in February after another teacher became "suspicious" when Kornbluth requested certain male students be scheduled to come to his class.

The boy's sister said she and her brother went to the class for gummy bears when the teacher kissed them on the lips. Kornbluth later admitted to kissing the boy, but not the girl.

The school's governing board released a statement to WPTV:

"Somerset Academy immediately released the teacher from his position at the school upon learning of his actions and notified authorities. We have no further comment."

Kornbluth said he hopes to continue his career at a different school.