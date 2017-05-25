Father turns son in after finding bomb-making materials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. -- A father turned his 17-year-old son in after he found bomb-making materials in the basement of his home.

Tristan Blasius was charged with making bombs after police found him in possession of knives, knuckles, firearms, ammunition and materials to manufacture homemade explosives, KTVI reports.

The St. Charles County Bomb Squad said the devices were deemed functional and "designed to throw fragmentation."

Court documents say Blasius had an old peanut butter jar filled with fertilizer that he tried to detonate, but it failed.

He also admitted to burglarizing several residences in the area and stealing all the firearms.

Blasius is in jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.