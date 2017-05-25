Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Fall prevention checklist for older adults

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: In this photo illustration an elderly person sits in a chair at home on February 16, 2015 near Bristol, England. The issues affecting the elderly, along with education and the economy are likely to be key elections issues in the forthcoming general election in May. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

There is a startling statistic that has to do with deadly falls — it kills more elderly adults than all diseases combined.

Here are nine tips to prevent falls:

  • Clean up clutter
  • Repair or remove tripping hazards
  • Install grab bars and handrails
  • Avoid wearing loose clothing
  • Light it up
  • Wear shoes
  • Make it nonslip
  • Live on one level
  • Move more carefully

