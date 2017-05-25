Davie County to ask for FEMA aid after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- After a tornado touched down in possibly several spots of Davie County, emergency management plans to apply for federal aid to help pay for cleanup.

Davie County Emergency Management teams and fire crews went yard to yard on Thursday. They talked to people at more than 60 homes, assessing the damage.

Teams surveyed the area to assign a "dollar amount" to the damage. The county will then submit a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for money, based on how much money they think it will take to help the community clean up.

People who live on Four Corners Road told FOX8 that EMS, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management and neighbors all went above and beyond to help each outer out after the storm.

"We really appreciate this little community and it makes us feel very, very blessed," Brenda Whitaker said. "I mean, this is a small community and when stuff like this happens everybody just pulls together."

Emergency management hopes to have a dollar estimate to submit to FEMA within a couple days.