Davie County family cleaning up after tornado

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. -- Even with a huge tree knocked over in his front yard and one of his outbuildings tossed into a neighbor's yard, Charles Griffin still feels blessed.

"I'm one of the lucky ones,” Griffin said. “There's a lot of people out there that's a lot worse off than mine is."

Griffin lives on R Shore Drive, one of many communities picking up the pieces after a tornado ripped through Davie, Yadkin and Surry counties Wednesday afternoon.

“It was less than a minute,” he said. “Sounded like freight trains and then it just stopped. Just that quick.”

Griffin's home is OK.

But the tornado crushed one of his outbuildings and blew it into a neighbor’s yard. Another outbuilding has roof damage and is covered in debris.

He also lost thousands of dollars in equipment, including two lawn mowers and a tractor.

But even so, he’s grateful he and his family were unharmed.

“I knew my family was alright, my house was OK," Griffin said.