Cleanup efforts underway following possible tornado, storm damage in Triad

Severe weather has moved east of the FOX8 viewer area, but damage is widespread, especially in Yadkin, Davie and Stokes counties.

In Yadkin, the gymnasium and athletic field at Courtney Elementary School sustained heavy damage. Two school buses were also damaged, as well as some mobile classrooms.

Officials tell FOX8's Kim Wynne there were 35 people -- 20 staff and 15 students, for an after-school program -- at the school when a possible tornado hit at 4:28 p.m. They took shelter and no injuries were reported. The school will be closed Thursday.

About 10 homes on Baity Road, near Courtney Elementary School, were damaged.

YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes County was also damaged by the storms.

Multiple mobile homes in Stokes County on Cliff View Drive near King had varying degrees of damage.

One person in a neighborhood near Courtney Elementary School was injured. There is no word on their condition. No other injuries have been reported.

In Stokes County, roofs and personal possessions were sprawled throughout a neighborhood off of YMCA Camp Road.

Duke Energy reports 390 outages in Stokes County. Crews are on scene and there is no estimated time for restoration.

Stokes County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Forecast:

There will be a brief period of partly cloudy skies in the morning hours. After lunch, cold air aloft swings across the Piedmont, bringing a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. While isolated storms may produce gusty winds, we are not expecting widespread severe weather.

Skies gradually clear overnight, taking low temperatures into the mid-50’s by daybreak Friday morning. Friday is going to be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies through the day. Highs near 80 degrees will return us to normal for this one day.

It’s going to be a hot and muggy weekend. Highs top out in the upper-80’s Saturday and Sunday with afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe, especially from the Triad northward Saturday evening.