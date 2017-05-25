× After trying to conceive for 17 years, couple welcomes sextuplets at Virginia hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — A Nigerian couple welcomed sextuplets into the world at VCU Medical Center earlier this month — after trying to conceive for 17 years.

WTVR reported that three girls and three boys were successfully delivered at the hospital for the first time ever on May 11.

Ajibola Taiwo was 30 weeks and two days pregnant when she gave birth by cesarean section with the help of a 40-person team.

The babies ranged in weight from 1 pound, 10 ounces to 2 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple learned they were pregnant with four babies in November. It wasn’t until they arrived in Richmond at VCU Medical Center that they learned they were expecting sextuplets.

The father, Adeboye Taiwo, says the moment was a long time in the making, 17 years to be exact.

“I was excited,” said Adeboye. “For the very first time we were expecting.”

The pregnancy was extremely rare as there were only 24 quintuplets or other higher order births in 2015, according of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.