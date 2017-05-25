9-year-old boy shot while walking puppy on birthday

OAKLAND, Calif. — A 9-year-old California boy who was walking his puppy with his family was shot in the stomach Sunday evening.

Isai Catalan was walking with his mother, father and older brother after celebrating his birthday when the stray bullet hit him.

“The family heard a loud boom,” the family’s pastor, Isai Hurtado, told the San Francisco Gate. “They didn’t know what it was. They thought it was a firecracker and kept on walking.”

Seconds later, Catalan complained about a stomachache and when his mother looked down, she saw blood.

No arrests have been made and police do not believe he was the intended target.

Officials say Catalan is in stable condition and recovering.