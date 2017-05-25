× 2-year-old dies after falling into NC swimming pool

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — A 2-year-old died Thursday morning after falling into a swimming pool behind a family’s home in North Carolina.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when the toddler fell into an above-ground pool that was attached to the house by a deck, WTVD reports. When Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the house, the child’s father was performing CPR.

Deputies continued CPR until the emergency crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later died.