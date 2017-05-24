Woman accused of allowing sexual assault of child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Marion Keithline is charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and reckless endangerment.

Police say she allowed a known sex offender to abuse a Pennsylvania child between June of 2015 and July of 2016.

"It makes me sick. It really makes me sick. There's nothing else to say," said Lisa Haraschak.

Investigators say Keithline was in a relationship with Eric Popejoy, a registered sex offender.

Keithline's landlord says he's glad she's now behind bars.

"My thoughts are she got what she deserved. She's been nothing but a pain in the butt for me. We just had her evicted recently because of not paying her rent and all other kinds of circumstances that have been going on and it's a blessing that we finally got her out of here," said Darryl Benedict.

In February, state police arrested Popejoy on charges that include child rape.

According to court papers, the young victim told Keithline and others that Popejoy had raped her, but no one helped.

Those documents also say that Popejoy and Keithline used Craigslist to advertise for sex partners and the two would host orgies at the home while the child was present.

"Almost every night there was a different vehicle there and half the time she didn't come home," said Benedict.

Neighbors say when they learned Popejoy was a sex offender, they watched him closely.

"We watched the kids like crazy, didn't let them outside to play by themselves. It was hard. It was really hard. My grandkids are here all the time," said Haraschak.

As for the young girl, police say Popejoy and Keithline won't be allowed to see her.

"She was alone a lot. We took her to church on Wednesday nights with us so she could get a little more group and a little more education on that behalf, and she was over here a lot of afternoons and spent time with my wife because she was not taken care of over there," said Benedict.

Keithline is behind bars on $15,000 bail. Popejoy is in jail on a $1 million bond