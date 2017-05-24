Winston-Salem nonprofit uses cooking to help community members get back on their feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Chef Jeff Bacon is living his dream -- and Providence Restaurant in Winston-Salem is his newest creation.

The dining room is pristine and the food a delicious work of art, but what's happening behind the scenes in the kitchen is even more impressive.

Chef Bacon is giving hundreds of community members a chance at redemption and a second chance at life.

Chris Norris got out of prison in December and spent more than a month looking for work. Then he met Bacon.

Bacon doesn't look at the past, but what his students will do in the future.

Like Norris, most of the people working at Providence Restaurant are students or graduates of Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

It's a culinary school for people facing a wide range of employment barriers -- and a feeding program providing 300 thousand meals each year for people in need.

Providence Restaurant was the natural next step.