Winston-Salem man accused of trafficking heroin in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces multiple charges following a narcotics investigation, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Lemuel Jermaine Johnson, 37, is charged with level III trafficking heroin by possession, level III trafficking heroin by transporting, level II trafficking heroin by possession, felony maintaining a residence, felony maintaining a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, resist/delay/obstruct an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Kernersville police, along with Winston-Salem police, conducted an investigation and seized 100 grams of heroin, 25 grams of cocaine, multiple vehicles and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

Johnson was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,005,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 9.