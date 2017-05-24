× UNC’s Tony Bradley to stay in NBA draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After receiving favorable feedback from multiple NBA teams, UNC freshman power forward Tony Bradley will forgo his sophomore season and remain in the NBA draft.

Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels in 2017. He was second on the team in rebounding.

Bradley said in an interview in Milwaukee on Monday that he expects to be a late first-round pick.

Here's Tony Bradley from Milwaukee. For context he earlier said in the interview that most teams have told him he's a late first rounder pic.twitter.com/stjliArKBw — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 23, 2017

Joel Berry and Theo Pinson announced earlier this month they’d be returning to Carolina.

Carolina’s leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year, Justin Jackson, has already signed with an agent and is expected to be a lottery pick in the draft.

Bradley is North Carolina’s first one-and-done player since Brandan Wright was taken with the number eight pick in 2007, CBS Sports reports.

On April 3, UNC defeated Gonzaga 71-65 to claim their sixth NCAA tournament championship. The win marked head coach Roy Williams’ third national title.