Target security breach settlement, Fiat Chrysler fake emissions tests and more

Posted 6:10 am, May 24, 2017, by

In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Target's security breach settlement, Fiat Chrysler's fake emission tests lawsuit and North Carolina's best cities for millennials.