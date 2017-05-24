Take an hour-by-hour look at the chance for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad

Here is an hour-by-hour look at the chance for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad Wednesday evening and overnight.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says we are now under an enhanced risk for severe weather. The highest chance is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rowan and Davie counties are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

We have a flood watch in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, Rockingham, Randolph and Alamance counties until 3 a.m. Thursday.

With weather passing through, there is a threat of wind, hail and flooding throughout the Triad.

Showers will taper off overnight and lows will be in the upper 50s by daybreak. Persistent clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures stay steady, in the lower 70s.