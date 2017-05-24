Severe weather possible for Piedmont Triad on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have your FOX8 mobile app loaded and weather radios on as we track the threat of severe weather across the Piedmont Triad.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says we are now under an enhanced risk for severe weather. The highest chance is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rowan and Davie counties are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

We have a flood watch in Guilford, Forsyth, Davidson, Rockingham Randolph and Alamance counties until 3 a.m. Thursday.

With weather passing through, there is a threat of wind, hail and flooding throughout the Triad.

Showers will taper off overnight and lows will be in the upper-50’s by daybreak. Persistent clouds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. Temperatures stay steady, in the lower-70’s.

Friday is going to be sunnier and warmer. Daytime highs near 80 degrees will return us to normal.

