New office building to be integrated into Greensboro baseball stadium

GREENSBORO, N.C. — GEMCAP Development, Carolina Investment Properties and the Greensboro Grasshoppers announced Wednesday the development of a nine-story, 111,869-square-foot class-A office project in downtown Greensboro.

The project will be located at the Northwest corner of Eugene and Bellemeade Street, a parcel of land located just outside the gates of the First National Bank Field, according to a news release from the Grasshoppers.

The land will be purchased from the Grasshoppers organization with the building’s design, accessibility and major features to be integrated into the existing ballpark, the release said. The nine-story building will feature retail-oriented space on the first floor with eight floors of office space.

Law firm Tuggle Duggins P.A. will occupy the top floors of the building.

The office building will have 65,000 square feet available for lease on floors 1-6 with each floor consisting of approximately 12,700 square feet.

Construction is scheduled to start in September 2017, immediately following 2017 baseball season, with completion expected in the fall of 2018.