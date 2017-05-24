× NC woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A 20-year-old North Carolina woman who shot a dog to discipline it accidentally used a real gun instead of a BB gun and killed it.

Leslie Senatus was charged Monday with cruelty to animals after she fatally shot the dog in the chest on March 2, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

“She used a BB gun to discipline the dog to make it stop barking,” said Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Sean Swain. “She accidentally used the wrong gun.”

Shooting an animal with a BB gun is illegal and carries a misdemeanor charge in Cumberland County. The Sheriff’s Office investigated the case because the gun was real and the dog died.

Senatus is in jail on a $15,000 bond.